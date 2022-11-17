The MHS UIL Academic team traveled to Whitehouse this past weekend to compete in the 17th Annual Thanksgiving Classic, with several of the schools students entered in multiple events.
Junior Madison Wright placed 5th individually in Ready Writing. Sophomore Jayden Townsend placed 8th in Congress Debate and 2nd in Headline Writing.
Sophomore Walt Truelove led the Current Issues & Events team, placing 1st individually, closely followed by Senior Vinuth Gamage, who placed 3rd.
With the addition of Juniors Natalie Hernandez and Denise Corona, Truelove and Gamage secured the 1st place win for our Current Issues & Events team.