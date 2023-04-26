The Marshall High School UIL current issues and events team competed in the UIL Academics Region Meet at UT Arlington this past weekend. They were accompanied by MHS science teacher and calculator applications coach Mr. Raymundo!
Vinuth Gamage, Walt Truelove, Denise Corona and Angie Pham competed in current issues & events, joined by Bryan Medina, and they earned second place as a team. The Marshall students additionally had the second highest team score in the entire State of Texas, so they will be advancing to the UIL state competition in May.
Vinuth Gamage earned fifth place individually, and Walt Truelove earned sixth place. They both secured an alternate spot for state.