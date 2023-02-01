All three of the Marshall Winterguard Teams competed at MA on Saturday in Tyler.
Awards received included:
- Overall Winner Circle Award, for the Marshall High School Varsity Team
- Choreography Award
- Judge’s Choice Award
- First Place Division winners
- Superior Rating
- Senior Division First Place Soloist: Mackenzie Welch
- Senior Division Second Place Soloist: Oscar Argote
- Senior Division Third Place Soloist: Iamiya Gatlin
- Junior Division First Place Solost: Rainey Tuff
- Junior Division Second Place Soloist: Gracee Robbins
The Marshall High School JV Team were Second Place Division Winners and earned a Superior Rating
The Marshall Junior High Team received a Superior Rating, along with First Place Overall in the Junior Division. First Place Solo Winner was Iymari Gatlin, and Second Place Solo Winner was Ebely Sanchez
The teams’ next competition is with the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Independence High School in Frisco.