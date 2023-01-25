Marshall High School’s Mav Salon was in full swing Saturday as it celebrated the second season of its weekend opening, allowing cosmetology students to service clients and work toward their required course hours.
“We offer all services, from manicures, pedicures, to hair cutting, foils, highlights, low lights, re-twists, sew-in, laced extensions — we offer it all,” said instructor Rosiland Deckard. “We’ve been here since 2011. This is the second year of us opening the salon on weekends, and it’s to give the students a chance to get their hours. Sometimes with extracurricular activities and missing days it’s hard to get the 1,000 hours that’s required; so my director and I came up with a plan that we’ll open up a Saturday a month to just try to help them get their certificate.”
Through the program, MHS cosmetology students have the unique opportunity to complete a 1,000-hour course load in order to become eligible to apply for and take the state licensing exam upon graduation. If successful on the exam, the cosmetology students can immediately realize their dream career by immediately working in their specialty of choice in the field.
“They all say they are (aspiring hair dressers), but the more we get into different things they begin to see that they like nails more than they like hair or they like art, designing nails; or they just want to do up-dos or they love coloring,” said Deckard.
“They get to find their own niche,” Deckard said, sharing the program allows them to pursue a career as not only a hair stylist, but nail technician, make-up artist and more.
The salon opened from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, servicing clients by appointment only as students worked toward fulfilling their 1,000 hours. Deckard said the Saturday services not only allow students to accomplish their requirements, but also share their craft outside of their peers.
“On Saturdays, I like for students to come up and just show a talent. Like this Saturday, we’re not really charging. The girls can accept tips just so they can get the experience of working on clients without working on each other all the time,” she said.
Dillard shared she’s always impressed by the students’ hidden gifts when she gives them a chance to exhibit their talent.
“Actually this past week, that’s what I did with my older girls. I just said: ‘Show me your talent; show me your craft.’ And some amazing things birthed out of just saying that — from nails to make-up, to I didn’t know you could do that … like you never showed me this,” she beamed.
Freshman Shelby Valentine said the chance to express her creativity is what draws her to cosmetology.
“I like cosmetology just because of how you can create and be creative on what you like to do,” said Valentine. “Especially with make-up, you can experiment more and do more.”
Freshman Jadalynn Bennett has become fascinated with the artistry of many specialties, including acrylic nails, hair braiding and more.
“I am all about acrylic nails. I’m also all about braiding, and since I dyed hair, now I’m into it now,” said Bennett. “Now I want to do more dying hair.”
Freshman Gabrielle Davis said she enjoys being able to explore the various skills of cosmetology.
“What I like about cosmetology is you can experiment on people’s hair, like I didn’t know how to curl hair until I started curling Shelby’s hair,” Davis said.
As aspiring stylists, Bennett, Davis and Valentine noted they love feeding off of each other, and putting into practice their skills.
“So basically we just experiment on each other and just try to figure out what all three of us like to do, what we are good at, and that’s going to be our niche,” Valentine said of the bond the students share through cosmetology.
The students said they’re grateful for the cosmetology program as it helps give them a jumpstart to their career.
“It’s actually my dream to be a hair dresser and nail tech,” said Valentine.
“I’m going to build my own business and have her work at my salon with me,” added Davis.
The students said they enjoy the hands-on experience offered at Mav Salon.
“It’s very welcoming,” said Valentine.
“You can come here any time,” said Bennett.
“And people here are super sweet. They’ll always be there. They’re just like one big family,” said Valentine.
Freshman Gentry Burns said the program has been a great experience for her, as well. She stayed busy Saturday, beautifying her clients with make-up.
“It’s a really fun experience,” said Burns. “And, no matter what, you get to meet new people and everyone’s very helping so if you ever need help on anything you can ask literally anyone and they’ll be there to help you.”
Additionally, she appreciates the professional environment that the MAV Salon offers.
“I love the idea (of MAV Salon), and I love the fact that we’ve got hair washing stations and our own work tables because it really gives us that in-salon experience to really feel and know what it would be like to work in an actual salon,” said Burns.
Not only are they taught various specialties, but they also learn how to manage the responsibilities that comes along with running a professional salon as well.
“We have our own chores and stuff, so after the 10-minute bell rings for the last 10 minutes of class, we all clean our stations up and do our chores,” said Burns. “I was on towels this week, so I was putting the dirty towels in the washing machine, starting that and then washing and drying and then folding them and putting them away.
“We all have different little things and we change chores each week, so we get to experience different things every week,” she said.
She likes being able to learn the ropes of the beauty business from facials, lashes, nails and more. The program welcomes potential customers to come and check out their services.
“They can come during the week, as well, usually from like 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and get services,” said Deckard. “On Saturdays, we do one Saturday a month from 8 (a.m.) to 12 (p.m.). It’s best to make an appointment.”
Appointments can be made by emailing instructor Rosiland Deckard at deckardrd@marshallisd.com or by calling (903) 927-8800, extension 1095 or 1096. Deckard advises potential clients to leave a message stating the services they’d like.