Marshall city councilmembers officially hired David Willard as the city’s interim city manager during a special-called meeting Wednesday.
Councilmembers voted five to two in favor of hiring Willard, with Councilmembers Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voting against.
The vote took place after an almost two-hour closed session meeting between councilmembers to discuss the matter.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham made the motion to hire David Willard and for him to coordinate with the current city manager Mark Rohr for a seamless transition of power.
Willard is the former city manager of Longview, where he served for 10 years until 2017. He retired then after a 40-year career in public and private sector management.
Willard is originally from Borger and served as executive vice president of family-owned, independent Willard Oil & Gas Co. from 1975 until 1990, when he was elected Hutchinson County judge. Willard resigned as county judge to become Borger city manager in 1995, which he held until 2002 before going to Odessa as assistant city manager.
Under his management, Longview completed a 2011 bond referendum for streets, opened an animal care and adoption center, updated its Comprehensive Plan and finished several capital improvement projects while also providing financial stability, attributing those successes to City Council leadership and dedicated work from municipal employees.