With the weather reaching peak temperatures as the first day of summer officially rolls around, Marshall Homecare and Hospice is working to make sure no member of the community has to survive the unbearable heat without relief.
For this reason, the business is working to continue its annual fan drive, with the goal of collecting 400 fans to be donated to the community through Mission Marshall.
“It’s something we all take for granted, living in a place where we can escape from the heat, but for so many people that’s something that is not possible for them,” said organizer Raven Lenz.
The drive runs through July 8. Community members can help by donating box fans, or funds for the fans, to organizers Trey Jackson of Marshall Homecare and Hospice and Raven Lenz of Black Bird Bathhouse.
There are multiple drop-off locations for donations of funds or fans, including Black Bird Bathhouse at (311 N. Washington Ave.), Marshall Homecare and Hospice (111 E. Burleson St.), the Marshall Chamber of Commerce (110 S. Bolivar St.), Serenity Salon and Spa (2500 East End Blvd. North), Oakwood House (2907 Victory Drive), Square Nutrition (312 N. Washington Ave.) and Christus Good Shepherd Homecare (401 S. Bolivar St.).
Mission Marshall is responsible for distribution of the donated fans, which community members can apply for through the organizations website at www.missionmarshall.org or by calling the organization at (903) 472-4944.
Community members must meet one of three criteria to be eligible for a fan: being a resident of 60 years old or older, having a physical disability or a chronic illness made worse by the heat, or having a child in the household aged 5 years old or younger.
The drive kicked off last month, with both Jackson and Lenz stating that the support from the community so far has been amazing.
“I can say confidently that we will have 400 fans and reach our goal,” Jackson said.
Lenz said that the drive has seen both a lot of support from businesses who are purchasing large qualities of fans, but also tons of support from individuals who are purchasing singular fans to offer support.
“I have been just so personally overwhelmed by the number of people who have come in and said that they wanted to help, but weren’t able to support with more than one fan donation. Each fan is one more family getting what they need,” Lenz said, “One fan at a time, every single one helps.”