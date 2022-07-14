Marshall Homecare and Hospice met with Mission Marshall representatives on Wednesday to give out more than 650 fans collected by the organization through its annual fan drive.
The drive began in May and ran through the first week of July, with the goal of collecting 400 fans to be distributed to residents of the Marshall community.
The business was able to far surpass its goal this year, which was already double the previous year’s goal. They collected more fans from the community than requests were made to Mission Marshall to receive them.
“We set out to double our intake from last year, and we tripled it,” said Misty Scott, Director of Mission Marshall. “By and far every time Marshall does something, we do it the best.”
Scott said that over 360 individuals and households across the area formally requested a fan through the program. With almost double the number of fans requested delivered, Scott said that those families will get to go home with more than one fan.
“We were surprised, really, at all of the support,” said Brandon White, owner of Marshall Homecare and Hospice, “It wasn’t really surprising, because Marshall always delivers. But I never expected this much of a response.”
With heat levels hitting record highs in East Texas, event organizers Trey Jackson, with Marshall Homecare and Hospice, and Raven Lenz, with Black Bird Bathhouse, made it their personal mission to be sure that no community members suffers from the heat.
Lenz previously said that the drive has opened her eyes to the things we all take for granted in the community, especially the ability to have a cool place to relax when temperatures in Texas reach over 100 degrees.
As part of the incentive for the community to help Marshall Homecare and Hospice reach this goal, White and Jackson agreed to shave their heads if the drive goal was reached.
Though Jackson is out sick right now, White kept up his end of the deal and shaved his head at the end of the two-hour distribution event.
“Don’t worry, Trey is going to be shaving his head, we are going to have a whole big event focused around that as soon as he feels better,” White said.