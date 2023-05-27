Tracy Andrus, owner and operator of the Tracy Andrus Foundation and formerly the only homeless shelter operating in Marshall, said Thursday during the city’s meeting that city staff’s discrimination ended in him being forced to close the shelters doors.
Andrus accused city staff of ignoring two certificates of occupancy that he had previously received for both his business and the shelter operating at 303 W. Burleson St. He stated that the city housed people in that building as a jail for over 40 years, but now that he is using it as a homeless shelter the building is out of code and requires the addition of a sprinkler system and fire alarm system.
He mentioned a number of staff by name, including Director of Community Development Garnett Johnson, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper and Fire Marshall Scott Baramore, along with generally mentioning members of the building inspection department.
“I feel like staff has discriminated against me because I am Black and I speak my mind,” Andrus said during the meeting.
He stated that the inspections and regulations caused him to lose a number of funding sources, including $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the shelter.
Issues arose after the opening of his homeless shelter at the building on West Burleson Street that used to house the City of Marshall’s joint fire and police operations.
Andrus and Councilmember Reba Godfrey both stated that Andrus received a certificate of occupancy (CO) for both his business operating at that location, and for the shelter itself, which Andrus said came from former Community Development Director Wes Morrison. The first CO is zoned residential for 406 N. Fulton, where the shelter operates, and the other CO is for the 303 W. Burleson, the address for the business.
“The City of Marshall has been acting with indifference stating that we do not have an up to date CO when we do,” Andrus said, “It is really ugly and repugnant.”
Andrus stated that he was unable to finish his comments to council during the meeting due to a time restraint, but wanted to emphasize that whether or not city officials agreed with Morrison’s decision to certify the CO, it was a legal CO that did not require him to update the building to operate the shelter within it.
Additionally, he stated that as far as he was concerned the city had three avenues going forward.
“The first is to leave me alone and let me operate my shelter,” he said.
Secondly, he said that if addition of a sprinkler system and fire safety hood for the stove were such an area for concern for city officials, then they should offer him funding to purchase those needed upgrades.
“If the city and MEDCO can give hundreds of thousands of dollars to a winery and a coffee shop, than they can help us to continue to feed and clothe the vulnerable members of this community,” Andrus said.
Third, Andrus said if a settlement cannot be made he would want to sell the building back to the City of Marshall and move his operations elsewhere.
During later conversations at council discussing the general regulations regarding plumbing and wiring, as well as fire sprinklers and vent hood systems in homeless shelters in Marshall, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the city did not have control over these regulations.
He stated that requirements regarding the addition of fire safety equipment in places that are residential in nature, such as a homeless shelter, are different than that of a commercial business, and from a police or fire station.
Cooper added that the federal and state regulations also change over the years, requiring additions to be made when old buildings are being used for new purposes.
He also stated that having two COs for the same property would not be official, and that the owner of such a property would be required to have a joint CO for both types of use at the property, both of which come with separate regulations if they are residential, commercial or something else.
“We have a number of properties in Marshall with joint CO’s where they are residential on the top floor and business on the lower levels,” Cooper said.
Andrus temporarily closed the shelter in December 2022 after these ongoing issues with the city, opening the shelter again temporarily this year when temperatures got very cold.
He stated at the time that the shelter was closing due to a need for funding for the new sprinkler system, which would be around $30,000 to $50,000.
Cooper stated that the city was not made aware that Andrus was closing the shelter down, and that they did not require him to do so, instead asking Andrus to provide a plan for the required repairs along with a timeline.
“The timeline was just for a viable plan moving forward,” Cooper said, “We were never informed by him that anyone was being forced out or that the shelter was being closed.”
Andrus stated that was not true, and that the city sent him a notice of code violations on Sept. 14, 2022 stating that if he did not get his building into compliance before Nov. 14, 2022 he could be subject to fines up to $200 a day for the violation that was signed by Johnson.
“If that’s not a threat to shut us down, I don’t know what is,” Andrus said.
He added that he will continue to work on the issue with city officials and other members of the Marshall community until a solution is found, hopefully leading to him being able to open and operate his shelter and feed the community at the Burleson Street location.