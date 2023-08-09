Marshall Hospice of East Texas, along with Mission Marshall, culminated their annual fan drive Monday, distributing 450 fans to residents in need.
“Marshall Hospice of East Texas is the main sponsor, but we team up with Mission Marshall, Black Bird Bathhouse, and Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce — just a lot of the different groups,” noted Trey Jackson, the community liaison for Marshall Hospice of East Texas.
The fan drive was originally started five years ago by the late Tim Huff, the company’s director of marketing. Jackson said last year they were able to exceed their goal of 400, collecting 700 fans. This year, they achieved their goal of exactly 450, which was still an amazing feat in spite of severe weather challenges.
“The storms and (June blackout) kind of set us back a little bit, but we’re very excited that we reached the 450 mark,” said Jackson.
Jackson expressed appreciation to Raven Lenz, with Black Bird Bathhouse, for helping collect the fan donations.
“A special thanks to Raven with Blackbird Bathhouse. She was my partner in crime,” he said. “We went around and gathered donations.”
He also thanked Trae Brown with 1 Call Staffing for helping the entities achieve their drive goal.
“We were 20 short. Trae Brown was the first one we called, and she stepped up for us — big — and helped us get the 20. So we reached our goal of 450, right at the last day Friday,” said Jackson.
The fans came just in time as temperatures are continuing to soar into the triple digits this summer.
“Also being a volunteer firefighter, we get to go out and we get to experience fire calls that are going off because of the heat,” shared Jackson. “People are trying to cut back and all of that, but at the end of the day it is a blessing for Mission Marshall.
“I have a boss that is awesome that allows us to do it,” he said of Brandon White, owner of Marshall Hospice of East Texas. “He allows us to do this and give back to the community, so it’s a real blessing that we get to do this kind of stuff and everything.”
Last year, as part of the incentive for the community to help Marshall Hospice reach this goal, White and Jackson agreed to shave their heads if the drive goal was achieved.
“This year, Shannon Cox, of Serenity Salon and Spa, set the challenge. If we met 450, she was going to dye my hair maroon and put cheetah print in there,” Jackson chuckled. “So, that’s our goal. We’re going to do that this year.”
Patrick Owens, former president of the Lions Club and representative of Sullivan Funeral Home, assisted at Monday’s distribution. As a member of the Lions Club, Owens said the organization likes to engage in activities that help the community.
“We do a lot of community (activities) around here,” said Owens. “We have the bus stops with the GoBuses. We put them in. We do eyeglasses. We do have a Lions Camp in Kerrville and it’s for disabled children who have diabetes and stuff like that; and it’s all free to the family and to the child.”
Stacia Runnels, executive director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, also noted how delighted the Chamber is to be a part of the community partnership.
“The Chamber of Commerce looks forward to partnering with Marshall Hospice every year for the senior adult fan drive,” said Runnels. “It’s real hot where we live, and it’s definitely a need; and if we can help in any way by putting each donation on social media to raise awareness, then that’s one way that we can contribute.”
Darlene Dotson, site manager for Mission Marshall’s food pantry, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the organization and residents they serve.
“We are very appreciative of Marshall Home and Hospice,” said Dotson. “Our guests sign up during the month. They have a whole month to try and sign up.”
She said they are particularly appreciative because they know their clients are in dire need because of the excessive temperatures.
“Normally the fan drive would’ve taken place a little bit earlier, but because we had that one week with everything happening, people had to purchase their own fans that could run on generators, so that’s why there was a slight delay,” said Dotson, reflecting on the June storms. “But we’re very appreciative and our guests are very appreciative to get a fan. We’re just glad we’re able to do this.”
It’s a nice necessity that the guests look forward to each year.
“The guests are always asking when does sign up starts, and we’re really glad that we have the space to do this and the space where the guests know where to come,” said Dotson. “We love this partnership.”