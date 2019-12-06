Marshall citizens are without access to an immediate Intensive Care Unit after CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall closed down its ICU Nov. 18.
William Knous with Christus Health Public Relations said that the hospital chose to “consolidate intensive care services” to the hospital’s Longview campus.
“Over the past few years we have experienced a decrease in the number of true intensive care level patients at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Marshall,” Knous said. “Conversely, during this time the additional medical specialties and resources required to meet the national standards of care for these patients has expanded greatly.”
He stated that all patients in need of immediate care will still be treated at the Marshall location, and once they are stabilized if they are still in need of ICU care they will be transported by ambulance to the Longview location.
“The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall Level IV Trauma Center and outstanding Emergency Department team still offers the same high-quality care our patients count on for immediate and life-threatening medical needs,” Knous said.
While no news release involving the closing was sent by the hospital, Knous said that the hospital answered all public inquiries and alerted those who were directly impacted to the ICU closing.
“We have worked closely with the medical community as well,” Knous said.
All of the ICU associates were transitioned to other clinical areas according to Knous.
The Marshall location, which is located at 811 S. Washington Ave., is not in danger of closing down completely.
Knous stated that the hospital will remain focused on recruiting additional primary care physicians and expanding access to specialty care services at the location in Marshall.
CHRISTUS Health System merged in 2017 with the Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall, to form Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall.
Another portion of the hospital, Marshall’s Labor and Delivery Department, closed March 31, 2018. Hospital officials explained at the time that the change was made due to a decrease in the number of deliveries at the Marshall branch over the last decade.
Since the delivery room had experienced a 25 percent drop since 2007, the Marshall population could not support the volume necessary to sustain mother/baby services, hospital administrators previously said.
Thus, labor/delivery and nursery services transitioned to the Longview campus.