A long awaited day finally came for the Marshall community with the grand opening of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center, located at the new building at 2502 E Travis St.
City officials were met with a full room, with hundreds of community members gathering in the new building along with city council members, Friends of Marshall Animals volunteers and board members, to celebrate the grand opening.
“It says a lot about a community on how they treat their animals,” said City Manager Mark Rohr. “Today Marshall went from having the oldest animal shelter in the state, to having the newest.”
Rohr kicked off the event by discussing the project itself, commending the community on its ability to come together to be sure the animal shelter was a success. He emphasized that the project was accomplished without the city accruing any debt, and without the need for a tax increase.
“From where I’m sitting, that’s pretty good,” he said.
Additionally, Rohr unveiled a surprise during the event, two wings in the shelter which are now named after Jerry Cargill and Steve Carlile, passionate volunteers and advocates for the project.
“In all of the cities I have worked in, I have never met more dedicated men,” Rohr said, getting emotional during the event as he unveiled the surprise.
Community members also heard from Police Chief Cliff Carruth during the meeting, who emphasized the steps moving forward that the community needs to take to stay on track.
He said that the continuation of a robust volunteer program, as well as an adoption and foster programs, are a must to keep this new shelter running smoothly and efficiently, and keep the kill rate in Marshall low.
“This is what happened what a bunch of determined people come together,” said Mayor Amy Ware during the event.
Ware, who was also a member of the Marshall Animal Shelter Committee, formed by Rohr to assist with the creation of this project, thanked the other members for the time they dedicated to the group.
“Unfortunately, right now so many small towns are dying, but not Marshall,” Ware said.
Shelly Godwin, shelter supervisor, also spoke to community members during the event.
Godwin, who spent 21 years working as the supervisor at the old shelter, thanked everyone who worked to make the building a possibility.
“This place is for everyone,” Godwin said. “All the time, effort and money it took to build this place, its amazing.”
Friends of Marshall Animals Board President Ed Smith also addressed those gathered at the event on Monday, stating that the completion of this project was Marshall fixing a big issue within the community.
“Although the opening of this building is a critical accomplishment, it is just the first step. It sets the stage for a change in our community’s culture,” Smith said.
Community members are welcome to go to the shelter now, which is currently open. For more information on the shelter go to www.marshalltexas.net.