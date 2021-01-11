Editors note: This story has been edited to show the correct address of the fire at 4306 Jeff Davis Drive.
At 1:57 a.m. on Monday a call was received by the City of Marshall Dispatch Department regarding a single-family dwelling fire. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames at 4306 Jeff Davis Drive in Marshall, Texas.
Marshall Fire Department firefighters initially searched the residence for survivors. However, they discovered one fire fatality in the home.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
"Our firefighters did an outstanding job under the circumstances, battling weather conditions and other EMS runs. The Marshall Police Department provided exceptional support, helping survivor Edith Morton during this tragic event," Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper said.