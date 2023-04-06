Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.