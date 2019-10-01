Marshall Housing Authority officials voted Monday to approve an addendum to community leases starting Oct. 1 which will requires leasers to report bed bugs in a timely manor.
The addendum would not only require residents to report bed bugs, but also require the removal of certain infested furniture and other items so that an exterminator is able to solve the problem quickly.
The addendum was not a response to a current bed bug infestation, but rather a preemptive measure.
There is a high cost in unreported cases of bed bugs spreading, which cost about $850 per apartment to exterminate.
Bed bugs are capable of spreading through apartments easily by traveling through wall sockets and ventilation systems.
Other items
Also at Monday’s meeting, the group also approved a response letter to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development which outlined issues with low funding for the Housing Authority and a delay on filing an audit.
The group members plan to meet next in October, where they will discuss the 2020 budget among other items.