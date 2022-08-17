The Porch2, home of the I Am Special Movement, is gearing up for its annual “Ps Qs and Popsicles” School Prayer Force, Life Packs Drive Distribution and Prayer Rally events, offering prayer, treats and more as the new school year commences.
“School Prayer Force has been around since 2013,” said Myra Smith Frye, founder of the I Am Special Movement and The Porch2, which are both community outreach programs.
The School Prayer Force, in particular, is an awareness and revival ministry for schools.
“We need somebody to pray for not only the students, but the teachers, administrators and parents,” said Frye, who is also a local educator. “Everybody is impacted by school.”
The School Prayer Force held its first community event in 2019, hosting the “Ps Qs and Popsicles” Interactive Workshop and School Prayer Force Communitywide Fair. The event, hosted at the fire department, drew city officials, singers, community members and more.
“We had a good time. It was wonderful,” said Frye, sharing the police department provided ice cream and popsicles for the event. Officer George Gill addressed attendees.
As founder of the Prayer Force, Frye said the mission of the School Prayer Force specifically is to yield spirit-led schools that have fertile ground for learning, development and growth of our youth. It’s based on the scripture Isaiah 54:13.
“We also want the young people to develop their own relationship with Jesus and be able to stand on the Word and call on the Word in school and out of school,” said Frye. “ThePorch2 (Podcast voice of) ThePorch: Home of I AM Special Movement whose mission is 2UpLiftAll was led to develop School Prayer Force because the schools are a reflection of our individual lives, homes and communities.”
Frye said the mission of the “Ps Qs and Popsicles” Interactive Workshop is to foster hope and respect in children while building good neighbors.
Life Packs Drive Distribution
Unique from the traditional back-to-school events, attendees are all given “life packs” at the event, full of toiletries and other home necessities.
“A lot of people do food, clothing and school supplies,” said Frye.
“God placed on my heart to focus on the life supplies and do life packs. We’ve been doing that strongly since 2019,” she said, sharing how she was inspired by learning of the plight of a woman in dire need who received one of the blessings she desperately needed when a roll of toilet tissue flew off the back of a truck while at the grocery store one day.
Frye said the vision is to build a sense of community that comes together to help others and share the love of God.
“So this is the season we’re trying to get the items collected to give out the life packs,” she said. “I’d like to see adopted parents, auntie and uncle adoptees and grandparent adoptees for some of these children that need that wisdom and nurturing,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that need that love and that nurture.”
She said her organization has some amazing partnerships with other individuals and entities that joined in the cause to buy deodorant, soap, toothbrushes and more.
Last year the Life Packs distribution was held at Annie’s Prayer Garden in Marshall.
“It’s specifically for children, geared for (ages) 5 to 18,” said Frye. “We just want everybody to have an opportunity to have a full, whole life. We’re doing our part.”
This year the distribution is set for September. The venue is to be announced; however, the donation drive is ongoing now.
Frye noted that under the I Am Special Movement, the organization has special populations they want to focus on, particularly children who are “uniquely-abled” and children whose parents are in prison.
“That’s our purpose, again, as a movement is to be whole and to know who you are and whose you are,” said Smith. “We are concerned about the special population,” she said.
“I’ve been somewhat connected to all of those. So the movement kind of grew out of my life,” she said, sharing her own personal journey to ensure her children — one who has a unique learning disability Dyscalculia and the other who has a spectrum of autism — both lived fulfilling, active lives.
Frye said in her own journey, her church New Bethel Missionary Baptist, has been instrumental in the lives of her children and family.
Her mission is to give back by helping others through her own nonprofit ministries.
“It starts at home,” said Frye. “I was always taught that charity starts at home, love starts at home, but it can’t stay at home; and I just hope a lot of people want their family to be an active part of this movement.
“It’s just about picking your assignment up,” she said. “We’re all on an assignment. We have a podcast, ThePorch2 podcast channel. We’re looking for people that want to join in and be a part of this movement. If you want to pray, help do [distribution] bags, partner with us — all of that is open.”
Prayer is especially needed as children enter a new school year.
“I want everybody that will to actually be praying for our schools and our children; and definitely our hearts go out to the children in the community at Uvalde and all the other places that may not have made the news,” Frye said of the fatal school shootings. “We need to pray for love.”
She said as Christians, they want to make a significant impact.
“You don’t want to just be successful, you want to be significant. You want to make a difference,” said Frye. “We were put on this earth to live and to leave a trace, and a trace of what God would have us to do because we want people to be saved and made whole and be delivered.”
Frye said she’d love for everyone to be a part of the cause. If they’re not able to donate any for the distribution items, she said the contribution of prayer is always welcomed.
“You can have your own prayer rally on your porch, too,” she encouraged. “It can be informal.”
She recalled the many neighbors in her own residential community that were such a part of her life as a child.
“There’s so many neighbors that came through that made an impact,” she shared. “You are that person for somebody’s life and especially a child’s life. Know they need you. They even want you.”
“We’re always looking for prayer ambassadors to join us,” she said. “It’s to have a heart for the children and not just one segment of their life but their entire total life so that they’re growing, developing and gaining [good] citizenship [skills].”
Frye said prayer requests are always accepted and can be sent to the I Am Special Movement social media Facebook page or ThePorch2 Facebook page. Prayer requests can also be emailed to her at myrasfrye@gmail.com. To help organize the life packs, email or contact her at (903) 407-8796.
Frye said the movements have a strong media presence. She welcomes anyone passionate about helping others to join.
“I am looking for a person who wants to be actively involved,” she said, sharing her goal is to make a strong presence locally and abroad.
“When one neighbor is doing well, we’re all doing well,” said Frye.