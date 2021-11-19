The Marshall City Council voted to allow City Attorney Scott Rectenwald to hire an executive recruitment service to find candidates for the position of city manager at a special called meeting on Thursday
City officials decided to work with the same company that operated the last search for a city manager, Strategic Government Resources, and voted to allow Rectenwald to negotiate a contract with them.
“They were very professional, and they brought us some great candidates,” Councilmember Vernia Calhoun said during the meeting.
The city also considered using the service to hire an interim city manager, to serve in the position while they continue the search for a more permanent candidate.
Current City Manager Mark Rohr announced his resignation from the position earlier this month and will serve his last day in the position in January 2021.
Rohr joined the city three years ago and will serve out his entire initial contract with the city before he leaves in January.
No other agenda items were considered during the meeting, and no community members came forward to address council on the topic.