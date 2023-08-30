UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Thursday, Aug. 31: Deadline to apply for 2023 Citizen Police Academy
Monday, Sept. 4: City closed for Labor Day Holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Keep Marshall Beautiful board meeting (Marshall Public Library)
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Citizen Police Academy begins (Marshall Police Department)
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Library Board of Trustees meeting (Marshall Public Library)
CITY SECRETARY
Marshall residents are encouraged to attend city council meetings in person or virtually. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m. downstairs in City Hall, located at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. To speak at the city council meeting on items listed on the meeting agenda, a public comment form must be filled out.
Individuals have three minutes to speak to the council unless additional time has been granted.
Individuals who do not wish to speak may also complete the public comment form, select the agenda item of their concern, and record their support or opposition of the agenda item.
For more information, contact the City Secretary via email or call (903) 935-4446.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The City of Marshall receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development (HUD). At the end of each program year, the City must prepare a Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) outlining the progress made in reaching annual goals.
The draft of the 2022 CAPER, which summarizes the program’s performance from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, will be available for review from through Sept. 8. Anyone interested in reviewing the draft and commenting on its contents may contact the Community Development Block Grant Coordinator at (903) 935-4453 and schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, located at 401 S. Alamo.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
See a residential or commercial property that is litter and debris free, beautiful, and well maintained? Let Keep Marshall Beautiful know! Winning properties are judged on curb appeal and owners’ efforts to reduce and eliminate clutter and debris.
To nominate a residential or commercial property for September, complete and submit an online form by Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day). Winners will be recognized at the city council meeting at receive a $50 gift card from Lowe’s.
Fall programming — Storytime, LEGOs, Teen Tuesday, Crafternoon, and more! — returns to Marshall Public Library. A calendar of events is available online and at the library.
FINANCE
Public hearings are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 28 during the city council meeting to hear public comments on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Public hearings are also scheduled on these dates to hear public comments on the proposed tax rate of $0.565201 per $100 of valuation and tax increase. The Notice of 2023 Tax Rate and the Tax Rate Calculation Worksheet are available to view on the city’s website.
MAIN STREET
The Wonderland of Lights tradition will celebrate its 36th year due in part to the generous support of sponsors. Individuals and businesses have the opportunity to sponsor Wonderland of Lights with a donation from the $500 level up to $10,000.
Interested in keeping the wonder of Christmas alive in Marshall? Contact Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager, via email or call (903) 930-7476.
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
The staff at Memorial City Hall is humbled by being named a recipient of the 2023 Marshall News Messenger’s Hometown Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Theatre and Best Place for Live Music as voted on by the community through the annual contest.
The next concert features country music legend T. Graham Brown on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are available online or by calling MCH at (903) 934-7992.
POLICE
Marshall Police Officer Vince Williams has been donating his time to the citizens of Marshall since 1995 when he began with the MPD as a Reserve Officer. He enjoys his work so much, in fact, that he donates roughly 1,000 hours every year!
“I enjoy helping people and giving to my community,” Williams said. He also serves as the department’s chaplain.
“We greatly appreciate Officer Williams’ dedication and hard work for the MPD and for our community,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
PUBLIC WORKS
The 2023 Streets Overlay Project, which began in March 2023, has been completed. Thirty-six streets (25,940 feet of roadway) were repaved, striped, and received new signage as warranted. The 2023 Streets Reconstruction Project will begin soon.
TERRELL’S THOUGHTS
There are nine strategic outcome areas of focus that guides the day-to-day work as established by the city council and city staff. One of these focus areas is supportive and engaged community. To address this strategic area, the city is partnering with Zencity, a community engagement platform, to launch a survey that will confidentially gather meaningful insights and proactive feedback about a wide range of city services and quality of life issues from individuals who live and work in Marshall. The survey is posted on the city’s website in the News & Announcements section on the homepage.