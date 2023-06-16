UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Friday, June 16 at 3 p.m.: Wonderland of Lights planning meeting at Memorial City Hall
Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 17: Third Saturday Weekend at Telegraph Park
Monday, June 19: City offices closed in observance of Juneteenth
Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting at City Hall Council Chambers
Tuesday, June 27 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Summer Library Program: Wildlife on the Move at Memorial City Hall
CITY SECRETARY
The City Secretary serves as the Records Manager and oversees responses to record requests filed through the Public Information Act. The City of Marshall encourages its citizens to stay well informed on all matters relating to city government. The Office of the Attorney General makes the Public Information Act Handbook available on their website.
If you would like to request information, this must be submitted in writing by either mail, e-mail, fax or by filling out the Open Records Request form found on the City of Marshall’s website on the City Secretary page.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program “Find Your Voice” kicked off with a Summer Celebration on June 6.
Kids enjoyed Zumba, face painting, popcorn, and games. Friends of a Public Library are sponsoring special summer programs at Memorial City Hall, which include the return of Lady Chops and Wildlife on the Move and introduces new performers Duality Juggling and Cool School with Ms. Maria.
Other activities include Lego afternoons, movies, stories, and more. T(w)eens age 11ish-17ish have events planned on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Reading challenges and weekly craft take-n-make bags will be available for teens and adults. For a complete calendar of events, visit the library or find the calendar online at https://www.marshalltexas.net/186/Marshall-Public-Library.
FINANCE
The FY 2024 budget process is underway! The budget kickoff, attended by department heads and staff, was held on March 20. Since then, Finance has been working with the departments to prepare and submit departmental budgets and supplemental requests for 2024. Dawn Jones, finance director, presented the first FY 2024 budget workshop to City Council at their May 25 meeting.
View upcoming City Council agendas to stay informed of future FY2024 budget workshops. City Council meetings are open to the public and available to view on the city’s Facebook page.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The Employee Engagement Committee is a group comprised of representatives from city departments. The committee’s purpose is to facilitate networking, exchange ideas and identify ways to enhance staff satisfaction and work effectiveness.
The committee recently organized and hosted the inaugural Spring Fling and are planning other events and activities to create opportunities for staff to network and fellowship.
Administration: Kimmie Perkins
Information Technology: John Wheeler
Finance: Kristina Hamilton
Library: Gail Morrow
Fire: Joey Hudson
Public Works: Demond Williams
Human Resources: Christol Hall
Support Services: Larry Henderson
MAIN STREET
Christmas is in six months! Join Marshall Main Street staff at Memorial City Hall on Friday, June 16 at 3 p.m. to plan for the 2023 Wonderland of Lights.
Wonderland of Lights sponsorship opportunities up to $10,000 are available. Contact Main Street Manager Lacy Burson at (903) 930-7476 to learn how to bring joy to residents and visitors (and Santa, too!).
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
MCH Manager Glenn Barnhart is Vice-President of Southwest Performing Arts Presenters (SWPAP) and will be attending the SWPAP conference in June. SWPAP is a consortium of performing arts presenters from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Members range in size from a 300 seat venue in Corsicana to 5,000-plus seat venues in Dallas and Houston. SWPAP meets to discuss best-practices for business, what’s working in our respective communities and how to work together to bring the best performing arts and cultural arts programs to our cities.
POLICE
The Marshall Police Department seized 43 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4 million, after a traffic stop in Marshall on May 28.
SUPPORT SERVICES
The Oak Lawn Golf Course is the site of the 15th annual Tracy Finley Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for cancer research. The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 with a 9 a.m. tee time.
The $140 entry fee per team will include a lunch of hamburgers, links, chips and drinks. For more information, contact the Oak Lawn Golf Course staff at (903) 935-7555.
TERRELL’S THOUGHTS
One of the city’s nine Strategic Outcome Areas is the development and nurturing of an Outstanding City Workforce. The Employee Engagement Committee, which includes representatives from every department in the city, organized a Spring Fling event to give employees an opportunity to meet and mingle while enjoying a lunch catered by Tacos El Bueno.
Staff also enjoyed playing pickleball and cornhole, but the most popular event was the dunking booth. Employees who brought canned food to benefit Mission Marshall had the opportunity to try and dunk members of the city administrative team and committee members. Needless to say, some staff had better aim than others. This inaugural event garnered 539 cans of food for Mission Marshall as well as new and renewed connections among the city staff.
Often feeling underappreciated or if efforts go unnoticed, it is important to me that city staff understands that the city is committed to them and is working diligently to establish a culture of togetherness and a workplace where they know they are valued. Some days are tough, but when you get to dunk your boss or beat them in a game of pickleball it’s not that bad.