Due to the unique nature and impact of this week’s storms and subsequent power outages, this edition of the Marshall Insider will look a little different.
CITY RESPONSE
The City of Marshall tackled this unprecedented event led by the efforts of City Manager Terrell Smith and Randy Pritchard, Emergency Management Coordinator, in consultation with the Mayor and City Council. Coordination and collaborative efforts began in the early hours of Friday morning, June 16, with the Marshall Police and Fire Departments, Harrison County Judge and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Throughout the week, city staff cleared streets and debris; maintained the Convention Center as a cooling center; fielded phone calls from residents; continued emergency management operations; and provided facilities for pets and their people to cool off. City staff also worked alongside the Texas Military Forces distributing water, MREs and ice made available by the generosity of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Forestry Service, and Coca-Cola Distribution. In total, 3,362 cars were served with 5,125 cases of water, 2,400 cases of MREs and 3,672 bags of ice distributed.
COMMUNITY RESPONSE
Many thanks to the community businesses and volunteers below who provided their services and time in support of city distribution efforts.
- Black’s Funeral Home
- Chamber Ambassadors
- E & Y Soul Food
- ETBU Women’s Soccer
- Healthcare Express
- Heritage House
- Mission Marshall
- Taco Reyes
- Texas Baptist Men
- Wiley College
A special thanks is extended to Harrison County employees and Sen. Bryan Hughes for providing ongoing support.
HEROES RESPOND
We offer our most heartfelt thanks for the valiant efforts of SWEPCO personnel as they worked long hours to restore power as quickly as possible during hot, grueling days.
Linemen from Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and other parts of Texas heeded the call to expedite power restoration.
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Cory Foster, a lineman from West Virginia who lost his life on June 19. To express sympathy and appreciation to Cory’s family, citizens may send cards or donate to a special fund established at Vera Bank.
Family of Cory Foster, 152 Long Branch Road, Branchland, VA 25506
Vera Bank, 2203 Victory Drive Marshall, TX 75672
RECOVERY RESPONSE
Those who responded to the call to service in our community faced the same challenges as those they sought to help — loss of power to their homes, damage to property, and worry about feeding and caring for their families. As with any unprecedented event, the city’s operational priorities are to protect life and property, support rapid and effective response, and collect and share accurate information. While power has not yet been restored to all areas, city staff remains committed to restoration efforts.