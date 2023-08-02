UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.: Library Board of Trustees meeting (Library)
Friday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m.. to noon: Wonderland of Lights Workday (Old SWEPCO Building)
Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Carter BloodCare Blood Drive (Library)
Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.: Civil Service examination (Police Department)
Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting (City Hall Council Chambers)
CITY SECRETARY
Residents in Marshall are represented by two City Council members — one member from District 1-4 and one from District 5-7. Residents can find who represents them by viewing the City Council maps or by calling the City Secretary’s office. Council members can be reached by email or by leaving a message with the City Secretary at (903) 935-4446.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator and team received Environmental Review training from the Department of Housing of Urban Development (HUD) this week. This was an opportunity for HUD representatives to share new processes and procedures post-COVID that will help city staff support recent CDBG funding recipients and enhance their efforts and work serving Marshall citizens.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board selected a residential property winner in the New Town Neighborhood and Willow Salon + Color Bar as the commercial property winners for the July 2023 Beautification Award.
Representatives from the Keep Marshall Beautiful board presented both winners with a $50 gift card to Lowe’s.
The community is encouraged to submit nominations for the Keep Marshall Beautiful residential and commercial awards by completing an online form on the Keep Marshall Beautiful page on the city’s website or by using this link: https://tinyurl.com/kmbaward.
FINANCE
The Water Billing Department is excited to welcome Brianna Lawson as its newest new customer service representative. Brianna will be working at the drive-thru for the first two months, so please be sure to welcome her aboard.
Other options to pay water bills include:
- in person at the Water Billing Office inside City Hall
- by mail
- drop payment off in the secure night depository box
- online payment
HUMAN RESOURCES
Congratulations to the following city staff on their double digit years of service to the City of Marshall:
- Chris Miles (Public Works) 15 years
- Brian Mcintosh (Police) 20 years
- Gail Morrow (Library) 22 years
The Human Resources Director and Support Services Director distributed water, Gatorade, and popsicles to staff in the Fire, Support Services and Public Works departments who are working in the heat.
MAIN STREET
Wonderland Workdays are set for Friday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Old SWEPCO building located at 306 W. Fannin St.
The Wonderland calendar and information about Wonderland sponsorship opportunities are available online or by calling Lacy Burson, Main Street Manager, at (903) 930-7476.
Marshall is honored to be featured in the August 2023 edition of Texas Highways as one of the magazine’s annual picks of small towns to visit because of the city’s rich history, longtime traditions and up-and-coming businesses.
MARSHALL PET ADOPTION CENTER
On Saturday, July 29, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) joined 16 other animal shelters in one MEGA Adoption Event to find homes for more than 1,000 pets.
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center’s Director, Shelly Godwin, will work with volunteers from Friends of Marshall Animals to transport 35 dogs from MPAC to the event being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Friends of Marshall Animals provided funds for the surgeries and spent countless hours transporting the dogs to their vet appointments. This was a great opportunity for MPAC to showcase Marshall while finding homes for dogs from our shelter.
MCH
Did you know that Memorial City Hall (MCH) is available to rent for birthday parties, corporate luncheons, receptions, weddings and more? The auditorium is also available to rent for private concerts.
MCH features a 552-seat auditorium with professional sound, theater lighting and new seating as well as rehearsal rooms, green room and dressing rooms — 1,400 square feet of meeting space with kitchen access is also available.
Information about rental fees and contracts are available on MCH’s website or by calling (903) 934-7992.
POLICE
If you would like to be a police officer, the Marshall Police Department will have a Civil Service exam on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall Police Department. This test is used to determine an individual’s eligibility for the position of entry-level police officer with the City of Marshall. Interested individuals must be between 20½ to 44 years of age and TCOLE certified or currently enrolled in a recognized police academy.
All candidates interested in taking the Civil Service exam are required to complete a registration form and send it to Human Resources by Wednesday, Aug. 2. For additional information, call Lt. Ames at (903) 934-7856 or email Lt. Ames at lames@marshalltexas.net.
PUBLIC WORKS
This month, the Public Works department is celebrating the following work anniversaries of employees whose service to the City of Marshall totals almost 30 years:
- Brady Aguillard (1 year)
- Eric Powell (4 years)
- Justin Watson (9 years)