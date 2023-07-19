UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.: Blue Buckle Building Community Meeting (Memorial City Hall)
Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Wonderland of Lights Work Day (Old SWEPCO Building)
Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m.: Summer Library Program: Cool School with Ms. Maria! (Memorial City Hall)
Wednesday, July 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon: Summer Library Program: Kid Craft Fair (Marshall Public Library)
Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting (City Hall Council Chambers)
Friday, July 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Summer Library Program: Talent Show (Memorial City Hall)
CITY SECRETARY
The City Secretary is enrolled in the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program (TMCCP) through the University of North Texas and has taken and successfully passed three of the four exams required for certification. Successful completion of TMCCP requires approximately 200 hours of study and homework, examinations over four courses and attendance at eight two-day seminars.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The Community Development Block Grant program has received funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Program Year 2023. The goal of the program is to reduce poverty and its effects by meeting at least one of HUD’s national objectives of benefitting low to moderate income residents, reducing or eliminating slum or blight, and/or meeting an urgent need (i.e. disasters).
This year’s allocation of $364,128 will fund neighborhood clean-ups in CDBG target areas, support Communities in Schools, Boys & Girls Club, Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council and Mission Marshall as well as provide facility improvements for Anointing Grace Ministries.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Marshall Public Library summer reading program “Find Your Voice” continues through Friday, July 28. So far, 1,238 have participated in 23 programs especially for children, teens and adults and 207 individuals received their first MPL library card this summer!
Two weeks remain in this year’s summer program. In addition to storytime and LEGO Day, other special events include Cool School with Ms. Maria performance, a Kid Craft Fair, and a talent show at Memorial City Hall. Details and an event calendar are available at the library and on the library’s website.
FINANCE
The Finance Department is actively working on the following projects:
- Fiscal Year 2022 Audit
- Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
- Capital Improvement Program
- Policy and Procedure Updates
- New Financial Accounting Software Implementation
These projects align with fiscal responsibility, one of the city’s nine strategic outcome areas. We look forward to developing additional initiatives and strategies to enhance financial stability and transparency.
MAIN STREET
Christmas is just around the corner! Join city staff and other volunteers for a Wonderland of Lights workday on Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old SWEPCO building located at 306 W. Fannin St.
Look for the 2023 Wonderland of Lights calendar on the Marshall Main Street Facebook page or the city’s website.
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
Check out Memorial City Hall Performance Center’s line-up for the 2023-24 season! The deadline for purchasing season ticket packages is Friday, July 21. Season ticket holders receive invitations to event receptions, discount pricing on all shows, first dibs on special event tickets, and more! Single tickets for all shows go on sale on Monday, Aug. 7.
PUBLIC WORKS
The 2023 Street Improvement Program is in full swing with the following roads resurfaced since the April update:
- Bowie Street from Griss to Williams
- Sled Street from Summit Street to Ida Street
- Southside Drive from West Grand Avenue to Ward Street
14,409 feet of roadway has been resurfaced thus far this year.
SUPPORT SERVICES
Congratulations to Elon Green, groundskeeper in the Parks Department, on his new little one! Jhourni Ah’lyse Green was born on July 12 at 2:25 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 13 ounces and measuring 19 1⁄2 inches long.