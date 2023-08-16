UPCOMING CITY EVENTS
Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m.: Main Street Advisory Board meeting (City Hall)
Friday, Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon: Wonderland of Lights Workday (Convention Center)
Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.: City Council meeting (City Hall)
Friday, Aug. 31: Last day to apply for the 2023 Citizen Police Academy (Police Department)
CITY SECRETARY
The City Secretary is continuing the certification process through the Texas Municipal Clerks Association program. The program consists of four courses total; two have been completed thus far. The certification program aims to provide municipal clerks with knowledge and methods necessary to execute the duties of the office as well as develop familiarity with the theory and practice of local government management.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The City of Marshall receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development (HUD). At the end of each program year, the city prepares a Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) outlining the progress made in reaching annual goals.
A draft of the Program Year 2022 CAPER, which summarizes the program’s performance from June 2022 through May 2023, will be available for review soon. Individuals wishing to read the draft report may contact Tami Henderson, CDBG Coordinator, at (903) 935-4453.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The quarterly book sales at the Marshall Public Library is organized by the Friends of a Public Library organization. Funds raised from book sales help support special library programs, resources and services such as the summer reading program. The August book sale is underway and continues through Saturday, Aug. 18 during library hours. Individuals with book donations are encouraged to bring their books during the sale.
During the library’s summer reading program, a total of 9,259 items were checked out; 1,262 ebooks were downloaded; 272 individuals signed up for their first MPL library card, and 1,650 people attended programs.
FINANCE
The Water Billing Department has tablets that can be used to check for silent leaks. Call (903) 935-4435 for more information about how to obtain these.
FIRE
A burn ban has been issued by the City of Marshall Fire Department effective Aug. 7. The ban is a result of dry conditions combined with the elevated temperatures in the area. Officials will continue to monitor drought conditions and issue any updates on the city’s website and Facebook page. Area residents are urged to comply with the ban. Questions? Contact the City of Marshall’s Fire Marshal at (903) 935-4580.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The Human Resources department is committed to attracting, developing and retaining quality employees for the betterment of the City of Marshall. This aligns with Outstanding City Workforce, one of the city’s nine Strategic Outcome Areas, developed by the City Council, city manager and city staff. To support this initiative, a Safety Committee as well as an Employee Engagement Committee were established.
The Safety Committee recently organized an active shooter training for all employees led by Lt. Len Ames of the Marshall Police Department. Employees learned about best practices when it comes to an active shooter as well as disaster responses.
The Employee Engagement Committee continues to distribute water, Gatorade and popsicles to city workers who are working in the heat.
MAIN STREET
Two new members, Lori Acker and Brooke LaBouve, were recently appointed by the City Council to serve a three-year term on the Main Street Advisory Board. The board consists of 13 individuals who have an interest in the economic revitalization and promotion of downtown Marshall.
The board meets on the third Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall. The next meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 16. Meetings are open to the public. Lacy Burson serves as the staff liaison to the board.
MEMORIAL CITY HALL
Single tickets for all shows are now on sale and available through Memorial City Hall’s box office.
The first show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and features T. Graham Brown.
For additional information about upcoming shows, check out the Memorial City Hall website or call Glenn at (903) 934-7992.
POLICE
Applications for the 2023 Citizen Police Academy are now open. The Citizen Police Academy (CPA) educates Marshall residents on the operations of the department through a series of lectures and hands-on activities on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. for six weeks beginning Sept. 5 and concluding on Oct. 10. Attendance of each session is required for course completion. The Academy takes place at the Marshall Police Department located at 2101 East End Blvd. North.
To apply for the 2023 Academy, submit an application by Friday, Aug. 31. For further information, call (903) 935-4542 or email CPA staff at communitypolicing@marshalltexas.net.
PUBLIC WORKS
The City of Marshall will conduct its annual Smoke Testing Program during August and September. Smoke testing is a common method used to identify sections of the sanitary sewer collection system that have cracks, leaks or faulty connections which allow rainwater to enter the underground pipe network. Excessive rainwater reduces a pipe’s capacity to transport sewage to the wastewater treatment plant.
For more details about the Smoke Testing Program, including FAQs, a list of streets included in this year’s program, and pictures of what smoke testing looks like, visit the Public Works Current Projects page at https://www.marshalltexas.net/285/Current-Projects.
SUPPORT SERVICES
John Wheeler, City of Marshall IT Technician, decided in 2009 that he wanted get into shape so he took up running. John’s goal is to run a marathon in every state. So far, he has completed marathons in 19 different states for a total of 497.8 miles.
John is currently training for his 20th marathon which takes place in Madison, Wisconsin on Sept. 2. After this, he’ll have 30 states and 786 miles to go!