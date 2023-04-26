The intersection of Bomar Street and University Avenue in Marshall will be a four-way stop beginning on Wednesday, April 26, the City of Marshall announced Tuesday. Previously the stop signs were only on University Avenue.
The Marshall Police Department and City of Marshall Street Department received multiple complaints about traffic issues at this intersection. City staff reviewed the area’s accidents and complaints and recognized the need for the four-way stop at the intersection, the city said.
“The Marshall Police Department urges drivers to pay extra attention at this location as officers will be enforcing the new stop signs,” the city said. “Promoting traffic safety is part of the Marshall Police Department’s goal of keeping our community safe.”