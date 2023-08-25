This week, Marshall ISD approved a minor change to the school’s code of conduct to addressing vaping on campuses.
The change comes from House Bill 114, in which being caught vaping or with a vaping device on school grounds requires a mandatory action even for a first offense.
The bill does allow for discretion between districts as to what punishment will take place, with Marshall voting to approve 15 days of suspension for the offense, along with a 10-day evaluation.
Members of the school board discussed how a number of other districts placed 30-day suspension requirements, with MISD’s first listed offense as 45 days.
However, school board members found the two time lines too excessive, and voted for 15 days for the first offence.
The student code of conduct also includes additional punishments for multiple offenses.