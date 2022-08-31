Marshall ISD trustees on Monday unanimously adopted a balanced budget and decreased tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Trustees voted to adopt the $46.9 million balanced budget, that includes four percent raises for all non-teaching staff, teachers’ annual step raises, the addition of three new police officers and vehicles, as well as the purchase of an activity bus.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd presented the trustees with the balanced budget and a 10 cent decreased tax rate.
After a public hearing for each, the trustees adopted a total tax rate of $1.1517 per $100 of home valuation. The rate is about a 10 cent drop from last year’s adopted tax rate of $1.2533 per $100 of home valuation. The tax rate is made up of $0.8618 for maintenance and operations and $0.2899 for interest and sinking.
The increased certified home values from the Harrison County Appraisal District this year led to the decreased tax rate after values increased about 15 percent.
“The 10 cent decreased tax rate will give tax payers some relief for these rising property values,” Byrd said on Monday.
The about $46.9 million budget for the 2022-23 school year includes an increased $300,000 price tag in the district’s custodial services contract; about $300,000 for the addition of three new Marshall ISD police officers’ salaries, equipment and vehicles; and about an additional $400,000 to cover the four percent pay increase for non-teaching staff approved by trustees earlier this year.
The district’s enrollment for the start of the school year was slightly increased over the projected enrollment that the proposed budget was built upon earlier this summer, Byrd said.
“Our enrollment is a little up, as is our attendance percentage,” she said. “Student growth is the best way to increase the district’s revenue.”
“The custodial contracts all went up, every one we looked at, which is just because of inflation,” Byrd said Tuesday. “The three new officers were added to increase security, and we have the three new vehicles to purchase for their use in the budget. Every campus will now have an officer.”
The proposed budget is based on an estimated student enrollment of about 4,970 students, which could go up or down after registration is complete at all campuses.