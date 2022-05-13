The following students at Price T. Young Elementary School have been named to honor rolls for the fifth six weeks’ period, Marshall ISD said.
A Honor Roll
5th Grade: Jacob Wayne King, DaNadrian Jamal Lewis, Ryan William Boyd Porterfield, La’Riyah Christina Wilbert
AB Honor Roll
1st Grade: Anthony Baez Hernandez, Jeylah Lee Blas, Da’Naysia Jonta Booty, Azariya Olea Nicole Bowman, Kendall Audriana Byrd, Xander Blaine Cruze, Hayden Blake Fugler, De’riyiah Monae Harrison, Ason Xavier Johnson, La’Elana Eliese Johnson, Adazelia Rose Pilot, Jermaine Tyrone Rudd, D’Kotiah Skyee Sessions, Madison Denise Taylor
2nd Grade: Emalie Arriaga, Oscar Alfredo Baez, Karisma Desiree Bush, Aubrianna Marie Byrd, Raeli Grace Divins, Rheighn T. Fisher, Jayceon Odartey Lamptey, Abagail Victoria Marshall, Guadalupe Sophia Olvera, Kei’Neajah Michelle Sykes, Malcariun Adeon Thomas, Dallas Rosa Yawn
3rd Grade: Zaynna Nevaeh Brightmon, Alexa Chaparro, Paris Nicole Goss, Angel Alexis Hernandez, Ah Zuree Im Unique Elise Hooker, Ja’Kyren Lewayne Jackson, Tynaiguah Nicole James, Kingston Josius KC King, Monnyia Khelece King, Zeonicka Lashae McCowan, Daniel Cordell Miles, Ashlynn Denise Raye Moore, Yarley Odilia Pineda, Tyrell Darnell Smith, Faith Ann Stoker, Lesley Adriana Vences, Kyelan Braxton Verge, Tressa Elaine Yawn
4th Grade: Malakai Xzavier Branch, Azariah Raynee Burist, Zoey Alanha Cruse, Anthony Adrian Espinoza, Bentley Aaron Folmar, Selena Joseveli Garcia, A’layiah Carlette Gaut, Laura Shaye Hackney, Clifton Ross Harrison, Doria Rene Hicks, Mariya Jenice Hudson-Tillman, Aiden La’Ron McCray, Journee Marie Perkins, Princess Diamond Sessions, Farrah Adrianne Stewart, Winter Celeste Paige Toney, Tanner McKinley Tryon
5th Grade: M’Layla Jekale Biddle, Derrian James Davis, John Jerry Fugler, Preston Mathieu Jones, Takayra Nicole Williams