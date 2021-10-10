Marshall ISD recently announced the “Top Readers” of the elementary summer reading project at each of its campuses.
Price T. Young’s Top Reader was fifth-grader Ryan Porterfield, son of Christopher and Angela Porterfield.
Sam Houston’s Top Reader was fourth-grader Landon Blubaugh, grandson of Vikki Joyce.
William B. Travis’ Top Reader was fifth-grader Raven Bernoudy, daughter of Robin Y. Richardson and Michael Bernoudy.
David Crockett’s Top Reader was fourth-grader Adeline Gaona, daughter of Javier and Blanca Gaona.
As a reward for being the Top Reader, these students were given the honor of walking onto the football field with the Marshall Maverick team captains during the coin toss for the homecoming game.
“This was the first year for the elementary summer reading project,” noted coordinator Regina Jackson. “The project consisted of students reading a book chosen by the RLA teachers for each grade level and purchased by the district.
“The students were to complete a book review of their book and also complete a project related to their book.”
The Top Readers were chosen based on the score of their completed project by their campus administrative team. The students were also allowed to keep the books issued to them by the district to help grow their personal library.
“Congratulations, Top Readers,” Jackson said.