Marshall ISD officially approved a $61 million deficit budget and a tax rate of .959, which avoids raising taxes for the Marshall community, this week.
The budget is slightly over $1 million in the deficit this year, with Assistant Superintendent of Finance Susie Byrd stating that the budget will likely be changed due to state and federal legislative sessions, and vacancies filled or not filled within the district.
The full tax rate has an M&O, or maintenance and operating tax rate, of .669 and an I&S, or debt services tax rate, of .289, which when combined give the total tax rate of .959 for the school year.
Byrd said that this is the statutory minimum tax rate determined by the state, with a lowered maintenance and operating tax rate put in place to counter a spike in local property values.
“That is giving a tax break to the tax payers,” Byrd said.
Property values over the past three years have spiked 30 percent, growing by 15.5 percent in the 2019-22 school year, and another 14.9 percent in the 2022-23 school year.
The total budget has expected revenue of $61 million, with an expected expenditure of $62 million, leaving the budget in a $1 million deficit.
The budget itself is broken into a number of smaller budget areas, including the general fund, child nutrition fund and the debt services fund.
Expected revenues for the general operating fund for 2023-24 are $47,819,000, with $24,000,000 from local and intermediate sources, $23,000,000 from state programs and $720,000 from federal programs.
Expenses for the budget total $49 million, with instruction planned as the largest expense at $24,000,000. Facilities and maintenance follows at $6 million in funding, with school leadership the third highest at $3 million. All other expense categories for the general fund are lower than $3 million
This leaves the general fund budget with a deficit just over $1 million.
The student nutrition fund has expected revenue of $3,900,000, with expected expenses of over $3,800,000. This leaves an excess of funds in this budget less than $50,000.
The debt services fund, with the addition of the new bond debt approved by the community this year, is a total of $115,960,000. Expected revenue for the debt services fund for this upcoming year is over $9 million.
MISD is required to pay $4 million plus in principal on the debt, and an additional $5 million in interest for this year, for a total of $9 million in expected expenditures.
Byrd added that the school district currently has the highest general fund balance that they have had in the last decade, with over $11 million in excess of what is considered a healthy budget balance for MISD.
For this reason, Byrd said that no matter what happens in the upcoming legislative sessions, or through hiring at the district, MISD would be able to comfortably cover its budget expenses.
“We are doing really good with our operating fund balance,” she said.
A public hearing was held on both the budget and the new tax rate during a special called meeting by the district this Monday, where no community members came forward to speak on the new budget.