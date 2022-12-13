The Marshall ISD school board officially approved two applications for a reinvestment zone for Kronospan LLC within the Marshall city limits during Monday’s regular board meeting.
The decision was made unanimously by school board members, with members Lee Lewis and Rudy Medina absent from the meeting.
The agreement allows for the school district to offer Kronospan LLC appraised value limitation and tax credit, in exchange for either the creation of a number of new jobs, or a specific amount of investment from the company back into the district. No additional details surrounding this deal were provided during the board meeting.
The Texas comptroller previously approved the board and company application for the reinvestment zone, with the next step on the project a final approval from the school board, which occurred Monday evening.
The project is not finalized however, according to Rush Harris with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, who said that the company is still in need of approval from the City of Marshall, Harrison County and MEDCO before a final determination is made.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Harris said.
During the meeting, school board members who were present also declared and officially signed a conflict of interest agreement, stating there is no conflict between individual school board members and Kronospan LLC.