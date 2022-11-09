The Retired Teachers Association of Harrison County met on Oct. 18 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker was Debra Crooms, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Marshall ISD.
Crooms has spent 37 years as an educator; all but six years were spent at Marshall ISD. Some of her responsibilities included: vocational horticulture teacher, agriculture science and horticulture teacher, career and technical education coordinator, executive director of human resources, Marshall Junior High School principal and curriculum program coordinator.
During Crooms’ talk, she presented information on student and staff strategic plans and the graduate profile. Crooms stated that the areas of focus and goals under the strategic plan included: student achievement for all; staff quality, recruitment and retention; district culture and climate; facility and technology excellence; and family community and student involvement.
The association thanked the guest speaker and presented her with a gift. The members welcomed their newest member, Georgia Cooper, to the organization. They also sang “Happy Birthday” to all members with October birthdays.
The next Retired Teachers Association meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. the speaker will be Angelita Jackson, director of the George Washington Carver Community Center.