Phase 1 of the planned construction at Marshall ISD’s Maverick Stadium has begun this week at Marshall High School.
Upgrades for the project include a new fencing, new ticket booths for both the visitors and home side, and a new locker room for visiting teams and the Lady Mavericks soccer team.
These projects are funded through Marshall ISD’s general fund as well as through a safety and security grant. They are not related to the recent bond election that took place this past spring.
The district wanted to warn the community that heavy equipment would be in use on Maverick Drive heading into the high school this week as part of the project.