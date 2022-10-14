Marshall ISD trustees received an update on statewide changes made to the STAAR test, as well as the progress of current students based on readiness for the annual assessment, during their Thursday meeting.
Debbie Crooms, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, presented on the item on Thursday, beginning with an outline of what teachers and students can expect to see changed for STAAR testing this year.
“Comparing our scores to last year here, it is not comparing apples to apples, there have been some major changes that will affect those scores,” Crooms said.
She explained that thanks to House Bill 3906, which passed through Texas legislature in 2019, there has been a statewide reevaluation of the STAAR testing program.
The program has now transitioned entirely online beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, students will see new question types, rather than the standard multiple choice questions that have regularly been on the test.
Crooms explained that this may mean students will be facing multiple answer questions, broken into parts A and B, as well as drag and drop questions, highlighting of certain sections and even constructed responses.
Twenty-five percent of the questions on the STAAR tests will now be these alternative question types, which Crooms said Marshall ISD teachers are in the process of teaching their students how to navigate.
Another major change to the STAAR testing will be the combination of the reading and writing portions of the Reading Language Arts (RLA) part of the exam, as well as cross curriculum writing questions which incorporate science, social studies and other subjects into reading and language arts assessments.
“I wanted to preface our scores by showing you all that we are trying to re-teach our students how to even take the test,” Crooms said.
The schools analysis showed mixed results for students in all grade levels, with students showing improvement in reading, though overall math scores remained lower.
“We have definitely improved our reading scores more than our math, so we need to more our focus to that as well,” Crooms said.
Crooms stated that students at MISD in all grade levels are also still struggling with science curriculum, though general grades in U.S. history (taken by sixth- and seventh-graders) have shown a marked improvement in social studies scores.
Additionally, eighth grade and third grade students were the only two age ranges that did no see marked improvement on their reading and language arts testing.
“I’m happy we had this discussion because it’s hard to compare our scores from last year to this year, because they keep moving the goal post on us,” said Superintendent Richele Langley.