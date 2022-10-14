Marshall ISD school board members heard an update on the recent damage done from a fire at Marshall High School at their Thursday meeting.
The affected areas of the school have been cleared by patrol, according to Asst. Superintendent Andy Chilcoat, with fire restoration work already in progress at the building.
He stated that classrooms should be available for use starting on Monday, with certain areas of the school needing continued repair after that date.
The 200 hallway in Marshall High School will likely be unavailable for use, with classes there including technology, health sciences and cosmetology being relocated to other classrooms.
Technology and health sciences course rooms were those located directly above the fire, and therefore will be permanently moved for the remainder of the school year, with cosmetology students expected to return to their usual meeting space once fire restoration work is done.
Chilcoat added that fire restoration work will continue at night when students are not at the school, as well as over the upcoming Fall Break.
School officials also updated the board and community about MHS class schedules: Fall Break is still happening.
“I just want all of our students who were worried to know that just because you had a week off due to this, you will not be losing your Fall Break,” Superintendent Richele Langley said.