A large portion of the planned Marshall ISD bond proposition funds is earmarked for two new build items, a new Career Technology Center building and a new regulation auxiliary gym, both connected to the original high school building.
The two new items make up over $10 million of the $41.9 million bond requested by trustees to be voted on by the public in the upcoming May 6 election.
If approved, a new auxiliary gym was originally planned for construction to offer the school’s Marshall Mavettes, cheer and colorguard teams a place where they are able to practice their routines.
Assistant Superintendent Andrew Chilcoat said that all of the teams have been largely successful throughout Marshall High School’s history, training hundreds upon hundreds of students in the sports.
“These teams have never had a space where they can practice in the 80 years we have been here,” Chilcoat said.
Superintendent Richelle Langley explained that the teams are often regulated to practice in either the school’s cafeteria space or in the hallway outside of the school’s gymnasium, due to other teams, classes and other school-related needs for the main gym space.
“These teams have done great work without ever having a space where they can hone their skills, and we want to give them that, because they deserve it,” Chilcoat said.
The gym will not only be a full regulation gym, but will also have space along the court lines for chairs to be placed, though the new gym will not include bleachers. This, Langley said, also allows smaller sports and community events to be held in the new gym even if the larger gymnasium space is booked.
Additionally, the school plans to build a new CTE building which would house the automotive, manufacturing, transportation and other workshop classes and offer them additional space to work.
Currently classes are held in the basement of the high school building and would be moved outside, offering easier access for students and instructors while also updating the equipment and regulation spaces used by the classes.
Langley explained that the school was planning to work to make the new shop area SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) accredited, which would allow for instructors from Texas State Technical College to instruct students at the school rather having the district bus students to TSTC for classes.
“We save time when we don’t have to coordinate and bus students to other campus”; when we offer those classes here we can offer more to our students in the same amount of time,” Langley said.
This would also allow the school to expand the programs it already offers to students, potentially adding more to the class schedule in future semesters.
Additionally, the moving of CTE classes from the basement levels of the school allows for other classes to utilize that space, Langley said, explaining that lab space for both CTE cosmetology classes and health services classes will be moved to the space and expanded.
Part of the bond funds, if approved, will be used to create a full lab space for the number of health services classes offered by MHS, including offering a larger space for students in phlebology courses and other similar classes to take blood and practice other medical care.
Students enrolled in the schools cosmetology courses will also have a space added in the basement of the school, which would offer them more practice space and the opportunity to open the new hair salon space up to the community.
This, according to Langley, would allow students more of an opportunity to practice cutting and styling hair on real people, which allows them often times to graduate with certifications in the field.
“We want our students to graduate and be career ready, in whatever career they choose,” Langley said.
She added that around 92 percent of students enrolled at MHS are currently enrolled in CTE programs, with 300 students earning industry-based certifications last year.
An additional 42 percent of seniors expected to graduate in 2023 will also be leaving the school with some type of CTE certification, making the course work a key element to the high school course work.
“This will allow us to grow those programs our students are already investing in, and allows us to continue to invest in those students,” Langley said.
The bond election will be held on May 6 in Marshall, with information on voting locations and how to register to vote available at www.harrisoncountytexas.org/elections.