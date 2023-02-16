The Marshall ISD school board on Thursday officially called for a bond election in May to fund planned renovations at Marshall High School at the total expected cost of $41.9 million.
Trustees stated that the school district is able to bond up to $45 million without any property tax increase affecting community members, with the called-for bond falling within that range.
“We have done as much as we can without asking the community for help, this is the last piece,” said Trustee Chase Palmer. “We don’t come to you first, we come to you last. And to be able to do this without a tax increase for our community is perfect.”
The bond, if approved by voters in May, will cover a range of renovations planned for Marshall High School, including a number of new build items such as an additional Career Technology Education (CTE) building and a new auxiliary gym.
In addition to calling the bond for May 2023, the district also cancelled a special-called meeting Friday that would have given them a chance to vote on calling a bond if they did not do so on Thursday.
Trustees previously discussed plans for $36 million in renovations which encompassed both new build projects, along with renovations to the top floor and lower floor of Marshall High School. Renovations include repairs and replacement of furniture, painting, paneling, wiring, classroom equipment and more for core classrooms.
The high school's common areas including the media center and library and cafeteria are also planned for a total makeover, along with staff quarters including teacher’s lounges and administration and office areas of the building.
Trustees agreed to add suggestions made by a staff and community committee tasked with determining what, if anything, the project needed to address, which increased the bond amount needed to complete the project.
Committee members previously made a number of suggestions to trustees on what elements of the high school needed to be addressed, and succeeded in having a new sprinkler system, fire alarm system update, new signage for the interior of the school and floor replacement in science classrooms and second floor commons all added to the project list.
Trustees also agreed to have additional funds added to the bond to cover costs of additional exterior lighting being added outside of the high school in areas where it becomes hard to navigate after dusk, as well as costs to cover the purchase of new busses.
“It is very dark if you are every outside of Marshall High School at dusk or after, there are dark spots,” Superintendent Richelle Langley said, “That can pose a safety risk.”
These new items brought the bond amount up to $41.9 million, still below the possible $45 million bond amount which would allow for zero percent tax increase if approved by the community.
Trustees have been meeting with architecture firm Goodwin Lasiter Strong and discussing the need for renovations planned for Marshall High School since last summer, according to Langley, who added that trustees had been discussing the option for a while beforehand.
She stated that the last school bond in 2015 did not include any updates to the Marshall High School, adding that it has been since the mid 1980s since any major work has taken place at the school.
Palmer stated that, since 2018, the school board has been working with money from their general fund to repair and replace a number of items within Marshall High School, including replacing lighting and ceiling tiles, repairing the roof and AC system, repairing the parking lot, Maverick Drive, stadium repairs and renovations, adding security measures and much more. Those projects totaled around $17 million, according to Palmer.
“It’s been a little while since we have put any real significant money into Marshall High School,” Langley said, “It’s the right thing to do for our students, for our teachers and for our community.”
Palmer also stated that the school board’s financial responsibility to the district and community at large is not something trustees take lightly, explaining that the district was able to refinance its 2015 bond, saving taxpayers over $11 million in the process.
“Our facilities truly do affect how our students learn; we don’t want low graded buildings we want our technology up and we want to provide the skills that they are going to need,” Trustee Bettye Fisher stated during the meeting.