The Marshall ISD school board will host two special called meetings this week to consider calling for the election of three trustee seats, along with the potential calling of a school bond election.
The special called meetings will be held on Thursday and Friday, both planned for 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall ISD administration building. Both are open to the public to attend.
Marshall ISD trustee seats in Districts 1, 4 and 5 are up for election in May this year. Trustee’s Bettye Fisher of District 1, Ted Huffines of District 4 and Chase Palmer of District 5, will all have their positions up for election in May.
Additionally, on both Thursday and Friday, trustees will discuss and vote on calling a potential bond election for renovations planned for Marshall High School.
During a meeting held earlier this month, trustees discussed potential plans for $36 million in renovations to the high school, including new construction in addition to the refurbishment of the entire school.
The plan outlined included updates to the school’s library and media center, drama and journalism classrooms, teachers lounge, cafeteria, and administrative offices. All classrooms and hallways are also expected to receive an update, including new floors, desks, marker boards, paint and more.
Two new-build items are also proposed in the project, with plans to construct a new 7,000 square-foot auxiliary gym to be used by the cheer and dance teams at the school, as well as plans to construct an additional 14,500 square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) building. The CTE space will be complete with a metal shop, woodworking shop and auto body shop as well as additional classroom space.
The cost breakdown for the project include $10 million for the renovations planned for the lower levels of the school, including renovation plans for common areas, administration offices, cafeteria, band and choir halls, nurse area and the shop area.
Cost estimates for the upper levels of the school, including the media center and library, core classrooms and the drama and journalism classrooms, come to over $13 million.
Estimates for the new build items include $6 million for the new construction of shop areas, over $3 million for the new auxiliary gym and an additional $2 million for the construction of new exterior elevators at the school.
Additional items trustees requested to have priced by the architecture firm hired for the project included the addition of a fire and sprinkler system for the school, upgraded fire alarm system for school, new way finding signage throughout corridors, replacing floors in second floor commons and replacing floors in the science classrooms, which all came to a total of an additional $3 million. These items were not officially added to the project cost by trustees during any previous meetings.
The school board does have the power to call for a bond election, which would allow the community to vote on the project, presented in a number of ballot items. If the bond items are approved by voters, that would then allow the school board to sell bonds, the funds from which would be used to make the requested repairs.
Investors who buy the bonds are paid back, with interest, using funds collected through property taxes, however a school bond does not mean automatically that property taxes would increase and depends largely on the amount needed to be bonded to cover project costs. If the bond amount is low enough to be covered by projected property tax values, then taxes would not increase.