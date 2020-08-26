Marshall ISD officials late Wednesday announced the district has canceled classes on Thursday due to the coming storm expected to hit East Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Several other districts in Harrison and Marion counties on Wednesday also canceled classes due to the coming storm, which is expected to bring high winds, flash floods and the threat of possible tornadoes to the East Texas area.
Marshall ISD classes are canceled for all campuses, including for virtual learners. Waskom, Elysian Fields and Jefferson ISDs on Wednesday also canceled classes for Thursday, along with Trinity Episcopal School of Marshall.
Carthage, Beckville, Gary and Tatum ISDs also canceled classes for Thursday, along with Panola Charter Schools and Panola College.