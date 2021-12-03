Marshall High School students have some new scenery to see when they look around campus now, thanks to the recently added new ag barn and the updated auditorium.
Marshall ISD officials, students, community members and the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new and renovated facilities on Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on the campus of Marshall High School.
“We are very, very blessed and excited to have this new agri-science complex,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Thursday. “This was begun before I started here in May so I do want to make sure we recognize all the people who put in the work for this, including our board who approved it and our assistant superintendent Andy Chilcoat and our whole crew with our agri-cultural department and our maintenance crew.”
The new $1 million ag complex has pens, corrals, two new classrooms and storage which is all covered from the weather.
Marshall ISD Ag Director Jessica Shaddix said previously the district’s FFA program, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year and encompasses eighth through 12th graders, has grown by leaps and bounds throughout the past nine decades, not only in what it offers to students but in the number of students it serves as well, so the new facilities are much needed.
She said the district’s FFA program is now the 10th largest program in the state.
The new ag barn sits directly behind Marshall High School and replaces the former barn facility off campus on Airport Road. The new facility is more than 8,000 sq. ft. and houses ag student projects for show animals, as well as two classrooms and restrooms.
“I know this encompasses so much more than just animal science,” Runnels said. “These kids learn discipline and time management and so many other things besides just the love of animals and the science there in, so we’re so proud for you all and proud for this opportunity and for you to house all of those great projects here and work on everything you do with excellence.”
Runnels presented a golden key to Marshall ISD on Thursday as district officials celebrated the grand opening of the new ag barn.
“As we know, and love to say, this key does not open any physical doors but it really does open doors across Harrison County because as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, you have all of us here in support, not only to promote your efforts and what you do, but to let everyone in Harrison County know what the exciting new offerings are here at Marshall ISD so we are thankful and present this to you with honor,” Runnels said.
The Chamber and district also held a ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday for the Marshall High School auditorium which recently finished updates that have bee ongoing for the past two years.
The auditorium already had received new lighting and sound equipment upgrades last year but most recently received new seating throughout, new flooring and new paint on the walls and stage.
The Marshall High School theatre students will be the first to take advantage of the newly updated auditorium when they debut their fall play, “Alice in Wonderland,” at 7 p.m. today. The show will run again at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.