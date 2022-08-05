Marshall ISD staff and teachers celebrated the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday during a convocation ceremony at East Texas Baptist University.
The district’s staff was joined by the Marshall High School cheerleaders, the Junior ROTC, the drill team and the band to help them launch the start of the new school year by remembering the district’s legacy and striving for excellence in the future.
“We are going to continue to strive for excellence this year at Marshall ISD,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Thursday. “We want to make sure our community knows we care about them and our children.”
Langley said the district will continue follow the points outlined in its comprehensive strategic plan.
“We are going to continue to focus on education, attendance and behavior,” Langley said. “We are going to continue to work on our marketing because we haven’t always been great about telling everyone else about all the great things happening at Marshall ISD. We are going to keep putting the word out that Marshall ISD is the district of choice in East Texas and if it’s not, it should be.”
Langley said the district will continue to focus on improving students’ daily attendance, which has dropped to about 91 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 attendance rates of about 95 percent.
Langley said the district is also focusing on increasing teacher retention by taking recent measures like last year’s teacher pay raises and this year’s staff pay raises, as well as leaving an open line of communication between teachers and administration.
A teacher or staff member from each Marshall ISD campus took Thursday’s convocation ceremony for a chance to share about why they continue to choose Marshall ISD as their employer.
“Seeing our little children arriving at school for the first time, I quickly learned how impactful every staff member could have on the life of our students,” Marshall Early Childhood Center Library Assistant Kevin Davis said. “School is more than just a place of education, for some students, it is their safe place. I choose Marshall ISD because of our students but not just because of them but also because of the unsung heroes that come to work day in and day out.”
Marshall High School 1997 graduate turned Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy teacher Erica Mills said she chooses Marshall ISD as her place of employment in an effort to give back.
“These educators, some of them who are still in this room today, helped shape me into where I am today,” Mills said.
Marshall High School 2014 graduate turned Sam Houston Elementary School teacher Miranda Vanbuskirk said she chose to return to the district for the same reason.
“When I was a student, Marshall ISD teachers chose me,” she said. “It is so special to teach in a town where education is so important. I choose Marshall ISD so I can have the opportunity to give back to the place that shaped me.”
Staff members on Thursday also heard from Marshall ISD Education Foundation President Christy Godwin, who spoke to the teachers about submitting grant applications for funding to enhance their classroom learning.
The grant applications opened up to teachers on Thursday and they have until Sept. 16 to submit as many applications for fall grants as they can come up with for ideas to enhance education for their students.
“The foundation started in 2011 and as of March 2022, we have given back more than $425,000 into Marshall ISD classrooms,” Godwin said. “Visit www.backthemavs.com and fill out your grant applications — the more creative the better.”
Godwin said teachers can also donate to the foundation through payroll deduction, earning them a chance to win a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card.
Donations to the foundation can also be made by shoppers linking their Amazon Smile or Kroger Plus cards to the Marshall ISD Education Foundation, giving a percentage of each purchase to the non-profit.
Marshall ISD’s first day of school is Aug. 11.