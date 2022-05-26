Marshall ISD says it has concluded an investigation into an email incident and says a message containing disparaging language against a race was sent from a student’s computer while they were in the hallway.
“MISD has completed the investigation into an incident that was posted on social media this week,” the district said Thursday. “A photo was taken of a student’s computer screen. The screenshot was of a Google Classroom message and contained disparaging language against a race. The timestamp from the sent message was located. At the time the message was sent, the student who had been using that computer, and left his computer open and on his login, was captured on video in the hallway.
“The student was out of the classroom for 7 minutes, and during that time, the message was sent from his computer,” the district said. “MISD continues to investigate to determine who typed and sent the message.”
Marshall ISD officials said Wednesday they were investigating an incident at one of the district’s campuses regarding an email and that the email did not contain a threat.
Marshall ISD says it found students have used other students’ computers to send inappropriate messages using the messaging feature in Google Classroom and that it was locking this feature moving forward.
“Parents, please explain the importance of logging out of a computer and not sharing passwords with others to your child,” the district said. “MISD will also continue to stress the importance of cyber security safety to our students.”