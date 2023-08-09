Marshall ISD trustees met to consider a deficit budget of $1.5 million with a lower proposed tax rate during a budget workshop this week.
The 2023-24 proposed budget included a proposed M&O (maintenance and operating) tax rate of $0.67, down 22 percent from last year’s rates. The I&S tax rate, which includes all debts and budget obligation costs, remained the same at $0.29.
The total tax rate is created by combining the two numbers, with the total tax rate for MISD proposed at $0.96, down from $1.15 during the last fiscal year.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd, the tax amount was altered this year by values being raised throughout the fiscal year, and allowed the school district to take out a large bond issue while still lowering the tax rate for the community.
With tax funds from the community, combined with an estimated almost $23 million in state funding and $720,000 in federal funding, the total estimated revenue for the district’s new fiscal year is expected to be about $48 million.
However estimated pay roll expenses are $38 million along with non-salary expenses estimated at almost $11 million, leading the district to a budget deficit of $1.5 million.
This includes the proposed child nutrition budget, with total expenses proposed at over $3.8 million, with estimated revenues expected of $3.9 million, leaving the budget with a surplus of $49,000.
The proposed capital outlay budget for 2023-24 school year includes the $41.9 million in bond funds approved by voters this year to fund renovations to Marshall High School. The fund also includes money set aside in 2022-23 for the Maverick Stadium project, including the final $1.8 million for the project to be completed.
Byrd said that because the funds for the Maverick Stadium project rolled over to the new year’s budget, the budget appears to be at a deficit of $1.8 million. Byrd said that the district has funds earmarked for the stadium and that the project is already underway.
Additionally, Byrd said that final estimated numbers for the Debt Services budget have not yet been completed, as well as an addition to the proposed budget of $600,000 for an insurance cost increase.
She also said that the school district currently has a range of open positions they are hoping to fill, with $2.9 million set aside for salaries and benefits for the vacancies. Since the district does not expect to fill all of the vacant positions before the school year, an unknown percentage of these funds will also be removed from the expense report for this year’s proposed budget.
“If we don’t fill all of these open positions, our budget will be very close to balanced,” Byrd said.
Trustees will consider the final version of the budget on Aug. 28, during a regular board meeting. All school board meetings are open to the public to attend.