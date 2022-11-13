Marshall ISD board members heard an update on planned construction for the high school from representatives from Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong during Thursday’s regular agenda review meeting.
The proposed plan included a breakdown of what major interior changes the school is looking to have done, as well as minor cosmetic changes and ideas for the exterior of the building.
Plans include all classrooms in the high school getting a full rework, which would include the removing of panels to be replaced with sheetrock, new ceiling tiles and floors, new paint, plumbing in classrooms with sinks, new mill work, new marker boards, as well as technological updates with smartboards and other elements for each relevant classroom.
Additional proposed changes include the total renovations of the school’s cafeteria and library, with plans to update seating in both places as well as technological updates for the library.
Larry Lasiter, with Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong, said that the plan would also propose the construction of an additional building separate from the school that would house the welding and auto mechanical classes.
“Those courses propose more of a fire risk, so having them separated would be ideal,” Lasiter said.
These changes would open up the space currently housing those two courses to be used for other work, including the potential addition of a dance and cheer room.
Other spaces in the school, such as the gymnasium and locker room, are marked for minimal renovations due to the updated work the school has put into those areas in the last few years.
“This school has really good bones,” said Courtney Kelly, an architect with the firm.
Danny Berry with Berry Clay construction also presented to school board members on Thursday regarding estimates for continued construction. Sydney Black, director of communications with MISD, said that the board requested updated numbers, with a few minor changes, which they plan to release publicly at a later date.
Proposed exterior changes were not included in the proposed costs presented during the meeting, but including the cleaning of the white exterior brick along with the replacement of red tile around the windows for a more vibrant tile that matches the school colors.
Additional changes to the pillars outside of the school, which would extend the pillars and repaint the red stripe running down all of them to match school colors, were also proposed.
Discussion surrounding the lack of a sprinkler system in the high school was also addressed, with Lassiter estimating that if the school board were to add on costs of a new sprinkler system to the planned renovations, it would increase costs.
Lasiter estimated about $4 to $5 per square foot of the building would be required to install a sprinkler system.
The Marshall ISD school board will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the MISD administration building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive.