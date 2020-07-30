Marshall ISD students returning to some Maverick campuses and facilities next month for the start of school will see some major updates and new additions.
Since the school shut down in March following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has been busy making multi-million dollar updates to its athletic facilities, Marshall High School campus and Marshall Early Childhood Center campus after trustees approved the updates in the spring.
The trustees have approved updates throughout the past year at Marshall High School, in an effort to update the 40 year old campus after the district’s 2017 bond provided three new elementary schools, a new junior high school and renovations to a fourth elementary school.
The latest projects approved include about $2.3 million for a new covered pavilion and turf practice field, about $1.7 million for new turf to be added at the Marshall High School baseball and softball fields, about $632,000 for new flooring at Marshall High School, about $102,000 for the renovation of the restrooms on both the home and visitors sides at Maverick Stadium, new playground equipment at Marshall Early Childhood Center and new furniture for Marshall Early Graduation School.
“The students of Marshall deserve it,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said previously. “The community is ready. A plan, dreams and a vision with a supportive community and school board is unbeatable.”
The money for the multi-million dollar additions and projects will come from the district’s general fund balance and previously set aside money for these specific projects.
Gibson said Wednesday many of the projects are nearing completion, or are moving swiftly toward completion.
“At the high school, we are in the last stages of installing the new flooring and it should be complete by Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said. “The new walls have been going up behind the flooring and the wood paneling has come down. We installed new lighting, inside and outside of the campus in the spring, as well as installed new ceiling tiles and painted all of the doors.”
Gibson said he believes the students will be pleased to see their “new” campus when they return to high school Aug. 13.
“It’s going to look like a brand new 40 year old building,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to make it look nice and as new as possible. When we finish with all of these projects, we have just a few more things on the list we’d like to complete, like updates to our high school auditorium. We installed a new sound and lighting system in the auditorium earlier this year but we do still need to update the walls, the seating and the flooring.”
Gibson said the high school’s parking lot was completely redone from top to bottom and is now complete.
“The parking lot was stripped out and completely rebuilt and they just finished the striping on it last weekend,” he said. “It looks spectacular. We have new LED lighting in the outside light poles to make it brighter and over at our athletic fields, we had steel going up today on the auxiliary field.”
The steel going up at the auxiliary field on the high school campus will be used to construct the 120 yard pavilion for athletics and extra-curricular students to practice on the covered field.
“The baseball field should see turf go in the next couple of weeks and then they will move onto the softball field,” he said. “The high school gym flooring has been painted and the walls have been painted but because of COVID-19, the company we purchased our new gym seating from shut down temporarily so we are anticipating that being done in early September now.”
Gibson said the new $1 million Ag Barn is soon to see construction begin as well.
“We are in the final stages of design on the new Ag Barn and will see dirt moved on it in the next month,” he said. “We anticipate students to begin using it in January.”
Over at the Marshall Early Childhood Center, a new parking lot has been completed.
“We finished adding in additional parking there and they will also get another playground,” Gibson said. “At Marshall Early Graduation School, we have ordered the new furniture, which includes new desks for the students. That will all be in by the time school begins.”
The about $1.7 million baseball/softball complex turf project was awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., the same company that installed the new turf at Maverick Stadium earlier this year. District officials said the new turf at the fields will allow the district to host tournaments and playoff games throughout the year.
Hellas Construction Inc. also won the about $2.3 million bid for the construction of the new multi-purpose practice field and covered 120-yard pavilion which will be built in place of the current practice fields between Maverick Stadium and the baseball/softball complex. The pavilion covering the field will be about 60 ft. tall and will include lights, netting and dividing curtains.
The about $632,000 for the new high school flooring project was awarded to Paint, Etc., of Longview. Casey Sloan Construction had the winning bid for the restroom renovations at Maverick Stadium, which will include new furnishings in the restrooms, new paint and cleaning out of the plumbing lines.
The new furniture for MEGS was purchased through a charter school startup grant and the bid went to Lone Star Furnishings with delivery ensured by Aug. 1.