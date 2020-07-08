Marshall ISD on Monday announced it will be providing a large portion of the school supply items on the lists for its pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students for the upcoming 2020-21 school year set to start Aug. 13.
Last summer, the district hosted its “Pack the Bus” school supply drive which loaded up bus No. 44 with donated supplies and provided all of the needed school supply list items free for every elementary school student across the campus.
The district said in a statement, it wanted to continue in that vein and help parents and caregivers as much as possible this year due to the financial struggle caused during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is always the goal of Marshall ISD to find ways to support our students and families,” the district said Monday on its Facebook page. “We know buying school supplies, even during a typical year, can be a challenge to some.”
The district is set to offer full packages of supplies for $30, plus tax, per student, for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
“By using some district resources to supplement supplies, we are excited to announce that we have been able to put together packs for grade levels pre-kindergarten through eighth for under $30 each (before tax). Similar to past years, high school students will receive supply requests the first day of school so we were unable to develop packs for that age group,” the district said.
The packs are available for purchase online through the student’s campus website link.
Once purchased, the packs will be delivered to their classroom and will be waiting for them on the first day of school.
“No need to go to the store yourself. If you have multiple students at different campuses you will need to complete one campus order and then start a new order using the other campus’ link,” the district said. “For example, if you have a third grade student at David Crockett Elementary School and a sixth grader at Marshall Junior High School, you would visit the David Crockett link and purchase one third grade pack, complete the order with your payment information and then open the Junior High link following the same steps.”
Backpacks are not included in the supply packs and must be provided separately by the parent or caregiver.
The links to purchase the online supply packs for each campus will be active until July 19.
“If you are unable to order online and need to pay in cash please visit the Marshall ISD Administration Building, located at 1305 East Pinecrest Drive in Marshall between before July 16,” the district said. “Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Please have all in person orders complete by noon on July 16.”
For those who do not wish to purchase a pack, school supply lists per campus and grade will be posted at a later date.
For more information or questions about ordering, email Jessica Scott at scottjl@marshallisd.com.
Here are the links for each campus:
Marshall Early Childhood Center — https://www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks/category.aspx?&categoryLevel=1&category1=PP&category1Name=Pre%20Packs&category2=MAR734&category2Name=MAR734
David Crockett Elementary School — https://www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks/category.aspx?&categoryLevel=1&category1=PP&category1Name=Pre%20Packs&category2=DAV212&category2Name=DAV212
Sam Houston Elementary School — https://www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks/category.aspx?&categoryLevel=1&category1=PP&category1Name=Pre%20Packs&category2=DAV212&category2Name=DAV212
Price T. Young Elementary School — https://www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks/category.aspx?&categoryLevel=1&category1=PP&category1Name=Pre%20Packs&category2=PRI226&category2Name=PRI226
William B. Travis Elementary School — https://www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks/category.aspx?&categoryLevel=1&category1=PP&category1Name=Pre%20Packs&category2=WIL539&category2Name=WIL539