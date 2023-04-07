Marshall ISD has released information about the district’s graduation plans for both Marshall High School and Marshall Early Graduation School.
“In preparing for the 2023 MHS Graduation and MEGS Graduation, we have determined that planning for the possibility of inclement weather could possibly help our families in preplanning their weekend,” the district said in a note to parents. “In case of inclement weather, a ‘call out’ will be placed to all parents stating which plan MISD will be using for our graduations. If we must use Plan C, details will be given at that time.”
Plan A has Marshall High School graduating on May 19 at 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium and Marshall Early Graduation School graduating on May 20 at 10 a.m. at Maverick Stadium.
Plan B is to have the MHS graduation on May 20 at 10 a.m. at Maverick Stadium, followed by the MEGS graduation May 20 at 3 p.m. at the stadium.
Plan C has yet to be announced.