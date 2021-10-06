The Marshall ISD Education Foundation has been busy this fall, helping out some Mavericks at all campuses.
“We were excited to give away 69 grants with a total of $48,609 for the fall semester,” Marshall ISD Education Foundation Member Christy Godwin said Tuesday.
Foundation members visited each district campus on Friday to award the grants to the winning teachers in person, allowing the teachers to celebrate the grant with their students.
Some of the grants awarded this fall allow funding to teachers for math programs, sensory bins for elementary school classrooms, reading programs, an outdoor garden for Price T. Young Elementary School students, digital globes for students at Marshall Junior High School, newscast studio equipment for students at Marshall High School, a kiln to fire pottery for art students and funding for a variety of science lab experiments at Marshall High School.
“We were also able to partner with Marshall ISD to provide eight teachers with a classroom library of books for their students through a reading program with the district,” Godwin said. “We are overjoyed for all of the grant recipients and the students that these grants will impact for years to come. We look forward to giving away another significant amount in the spring.”
The foundation works year round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write an application to the foundation, expressing their idea for the funds, and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in their classrooms.
Those wishing to donate to the foundation to help fund teacher grants can do so by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs or by sending a check to P.O. Box 8303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Those wishing to donate may also link a Kroger card and or Amazon Smile account to the foundation, which provides a small percentage of each purchase as a donation to the foundation.
Those wishing to join the foundation and help teachers and students may do so by visiting the foundation Facebook page.