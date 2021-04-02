Some Marshall ISD teachers will soon have new learning tools in their classrooms, thanks to the more than $26,000 awarded to teachers on Thursday by the Marshall ISD Education Foundation.
Foundation members loaded down with checks split into two groups on Thursday to visit all Marshall ISD campuses and award 41 grants as part of the foundation’s spring awards.
The foundation awarded 47 grants, totaling more than $32,000 to teachers last fall.
“This time we had at a teacher at every Marshall ISD campus receive a grant award,” Foundation member Christy Godwin said Thursday. “This is an exciting day for us and the teachers and we look forward to doing this even bigger and better in the fall.”
The foundation collects donations throughout the year from fundraiser events, businesses, community members and the Marshall ISD staff members, in order to be able to award grants to teachers. The grants help teachers purchase classrooms tools, software and other items that promote innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Grants awarded to teachers on Thursday included items such as headphones and mice for Chromebooks since students are completing and learning more instruction virtually each and every year, as well as items like flexible seating, which allows for students to move around or switch up their seating style while learning in order to keep them engaged.
The foundation also awarded a teacher grant for a new drone device so the teacher can show students the many career paths available to them once they learn how to master drones. Also included in this spring’s grants was money for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fun tools like Legos and puzzles, as well as dictionaries, thesauruses, a geometry glow party, dry erase maps, a large sand timer, Magna tiles, pillow seating, and floor desks.
Godwin said next up, the foundation will host its annual Maverick Honors Banquet which recognizes the top 10 percent of students at Marshall High School, as well as the teachers that helped them. Godwin said the foundation is currently seeking sponsors for the banquet, which is set for 6 p.m. on May 18 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Those wishing to support the foundation and its grants to teachers program may donate online year round via the foundation’s website or its Facebook page at www.backthemavs.com and at www.facebook.com/backthemavs.