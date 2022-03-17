Some Marshall ISD students and teachers will soon see some new learning tools in their classrooms, thanks to grants awarded to teachers across the district on Tuesday by the Marshall ISD Education Foundation.
The foundation, which works all year to raise money, awarded more than $29,000 to 39 recipients at campuses across the district during its spring grants to teachers presentation.
Teachers were surprised in their classrooms by foundation members delivering checks. Last fall, the foundation awarded more than $48,000 in grants to teachers, bringing a total of more than $77,000 in grants awarded to Marshall ISD teachers this school year.
“Yesterday was a great day,” Foundation member Christy Godwin said Wednesday. “Some of the grants awarded this spring were for map projects, keyboards, sensory bins and math projects on the elementary school level.”
Godwin said one grant awarded to an elementary school teacher provided money for the study of minority mathematicians, in order to give students role models who look like them.
Other grants awarded provided needed funding to the Marshall Junior High School theater and cosmetology programs, while another grant at Marshall High School provided funding for the Money Matters program, which teaches financial responsibility, including budgeting and saving. Other high school grants provided funding for programs that allow opportunities for students to learn with hands-on electric snap on circuits and microscopes.
“We were also able to enhance classrooms, on all levels, including classrooms at Marshall Early Childhood Center, Little Mav Academy, Marshall Early Graduation School and the DAEP campus,” Godwin said.
Another grant awarded to a fifth grade classroom allowed funding for ReaderPens. Godwin said a ReaderPen is a pen made for people with reading challenges, including dyslexic students.
“It has a headphone slot and a scanner that students can use to scan their everyday written text,” Godwin said. “It allows the students to easily have any text read to them, even quick sentences in math, or the directions to an assignment.”
Coming up next, the foundation is gearing up for its annual Maverick Honors banquet in May. The annual event honors the top 10 percent of the Marshall High School graduating class and allows those students to honor a teacher who influenced them during their schooling.