Some Marshall ISD teachers received an early Christmas gift last week when members of the Marshall ISD Education Foundation surprised campuses with winners of the fall 2020 teacher grants totaling more than $32,000.
The Foundation works year round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write an application to the Foundation, expressing their idea for the funds and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in their classrooms.
“The Marshall Education Foundation was able to grant 47 grants to nine campuses in the amount of $32,815.84,” Foundation member Christy Godwin said Friday. “Many of the grants will be serving more than one classroom. This will make a huge impact to the students and teachers.”
Godwin said the Foundation plans to open up grant applications again soon to give more teachers that missed out on applying this round another chance to receive a grant.
“With virtual learning and the challenges of the pandemic, we know that many teachers weren’t able to apply,” Godwin said. “Therefore, we plan to open up grant requests again fairly soon (probably mid-December) and give more grants away in February or March.”
Announcements about the grant application process and deadlines will be available on the Foundation website at www.backthemavs.com or on the Foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs