Some Marshall ISD teachers and students will soon have some new technology and other resources to help them continue learning this spring in creative and innovative ways, thanks to grants awarded Tuesday from the Marshall ISD Education Foundation.
The foundation and its volunteers were joined Tuesday by the Marshall High School Mavettes, cheerleaders and band members, as well as campus administration, as the group traveled from classroom to classroom and campus to campus surprising teachers with their grants.
This was the foundation‘s first time to award grants in the spring and the organization made it a banner award year by handing out 39 grants totaling about $15,500 on Tuesday, bringing the total amount awarded this school year to about $89,000, Foundation member Christy Godwin said Tuesday.
The foundation is set to also award grants to teachers again this fall for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Many of the grants awarded on Tuesday are intended to buy software, technology devices or tools to help students prepare for state standardized tests coming up later this spring.
Marshall Junior High School Science Teacher Leah Bickerdike was awarded a grant to purchase virtual reality cubes that will allow her students to learn and manipulate 3-D visual projections with the aid of their smartphone or a laptop.
“Learning human systems is something we struggle with and the cubes will allow them to interact and move organs around in a 3-D virtual reality projection without having to use a VR head piece,” Bickerdike said.
Other teachers were using their grants to purchase escape room devices, a learning tool that requires students to provide correct answers to questions in order to access locks to “escape.”
Godwin said the grants are made possible each year by donations from community members, business leaders and the teachers themselves.
Next up, the foundation will host its top 10 percent banquet on May 4, which honors the top 10 percent of graduating seniors as they recognize an influential teacher.